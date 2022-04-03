Sarah Zerafa Unveils First Ever Shoe Collection After Pouring ‘Heart And Soul’ Into Over 40 Styles
There’s a new shoe queen in town.
Malta’s biggest influencer had been teasing her dozens of thousands of followers for days on what she called her “biggest project to date”, and at 11am today, she unveiled her latest dream project – a new shoe collection in collaboration with Tiptoes.
After “a year of meetings, selecting shoe styles, creating mood boards and designing dust bags” and includes “over 40 different shoe styles”, the fashion style diva was finally ready to share her newest venture with the world.
“I hope you will love everything as much as I do, as I truly poured my heart and soul into it,” Sosa said of her Spring-Summer shoe edit which officially launches on 16th April.
Sosa released snaps of an eye-catching pair of pink heels she showed off with some fun poses in front of a Maltese background.
Maltese celebrities quickly showed Sosa and her new collection a whole lot of love – including everyone from Ira Losco to Alex Alden to Christabelle.
“This is HUGE!!!!!! And the shoes are TDF! God bless you pupa! You deserve every inch of success coming your way,” Shark Tank’s Christabelle said, while Ira Losco simply posted a series of fire and love heart emojis.
Sarah Zerafa has gone from strength to strength over the last few years, becoming a mainstay in the digital fashion space as well as branching out into new areas – something her over 230,000 Insta followers love to watch.
Now, fans and fashionistas will only need to wait two weeks until 16th April before they can get their hands on their very own bit of Sosa merch.
Are you copping a pair of Sosa’s new shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section