Sarah Zerafa Unveils First Ever Shoe Collection After Pouring ‘Heart And Soul’ Into Over 40 Styles

There’s a new shoe queen in town.

Malta’s biggest influencer had been teasing her dozens of thousands of followers for days on what she called her “biggest project to date”, and at 11am today, she unveiled her latest dream project – a new shoe collection in collaboration with Tiptoes.

After “a year of meetings, selecting shoe styles, creating mood boards and designing dust bags” and includes “over 40 different shoe styles”, the fashion style diva was finally ready to share her newest venture with the world.

“I hope you will love everything as much as I do, as I truly poured my heart and soul into it,” Sosa said of her Spring-Summer shoe edit which officially launches on 16th April.