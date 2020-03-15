That Hot Prisoner Model Just Wore Malta’s Own Charles & Ron In A Photoshoot

Remember that prisoner that went viral for being super-hot? Well, he’s since become a high-flying model and he’s just finished a photoshoot wearing clothes designed by Maltese stars Charles and Ron. For those who may not recognise Jeremy Ray Meeks (or more importantly, this face), Meeks went viral a few years ago when he was arrested for grand theft and possession of a firearm in a huge gang sweep in California dubbed ‘Operation Ceasefire’.

He has also been described by Vogue Magazine as the "buff bad boy".

His mugshot was posted on Facebook by police and it quickly went viral as social media dubbed Meeks the “hot felon”. After serving his 27-month sentence, the 37-year-old was discovered by the same talent management agency that has represented supermodel Gigi Hadid. Now, his modelling career has brought him to model for Charles and Ron. The designer pair are definitely Malta’s most renowned fashion designers, having dressed local stars like Ira Losco yet also international celebrities like American reality star Nicole Williams. If that wasn’t enough to cement their fame, Charles and Ron have also had their collections feature in both the New York and Los Angeles fashion weeks! Besides modelling, however, Meeks is also trying his hand in acting, featuring in movies such as Trigger and Dutch.

Few can successfully and confidently state that they have managed to pick up their life and soar after getting out of prison as Meeks can. Unfortunately, many former convicts struggle with re-integrating themselves back into society after serving their sentences. However, Meeks offers a success story that others may be inspired by – proving that no matter who you are, there is always a way to be successful and happy in life.