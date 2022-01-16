د . إAEDSRر . س

Comedian And Britain’s Got Talent Judge David Walliams To Host Malta Film Awards

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Popular British comedian David Walliams has been announced as the host of the first-ever Malta Film Awards.

Walliams, known for taking part in the comedy sketch Little Britain and for his role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, will add some international star power to the awards, which will take place on 29th January at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

However, his appointment as host has received some criticism on the grounds given that a foreign presenter will be hosting a show that is specifically meant to promote and celebrate the Maltese film industry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

The Malta Film Awards will see 18 awards handed out to actors, directors, producers, writers and designers who played a part in the local film industry over the years.

However, the festival’s €400,000 budget has proven controversial among several people in the film industry seeing as only €600,000 have been allocated to the entire annual budget for the national Screen Film Fund. 

Some key filmmakers – including Simshar director Rebecca Cremona and Martin Bonnici from Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi – have boycotted the event.

Cover photo: Britian’s Got Talent

Are you going to watch the Malta Film Awards?  

READ NEXT: REVIEW: Flawed But Fascinating, 'The Matrix: Resurrections' May Send You Down The Rabbit Hole

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All