Comedian And Britain’s Got Talent Judge David Walliams To Host Malta Film Awards

Popular British comedian David Walliams has been announced as the host of the first-ever Malta Film Awards.

Walliams, known for taking part in the comedy sketch Little Britain and for his role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, will add some international star power to the awards, which will take place on 29th January at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

However, his appointment as host has received some criticism on the grounds given that a foreign presenter will be hosting a show that is specifically meant to promote and celebrate the Maltese film industry.