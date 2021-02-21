Das Boot! Malta Film Studio Kicks Off 2021 With Back-To-Back Million Dollar Productions

The rumblings of the COVID-19 pandemic has put a grinding halt in a lot of industries but the Malta Film Studio trucks on with back-to-back productions this year.

Popular German TV series Das Boot is currently filming in Malta for the third consecutive year in a row, only this time choosing to extend its production days on the island from 72 days to 120 days.

“Though it wasn’t easy due to COVID-19, we still managed to secure Das Boot in Malta,” said Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech.

“We’ve been proactive in our determination to make things happen for our film industry,” he said.

Das Boot is the second major TV series to shoot in Malta this year despite the ongoing pandemic and has invested over €7 million in the local film industry to commence production on its third series.

Prior to Das Boot setting up camp at the Malta Film Studio, the highly anticipated Apple TV series Foundation was here filming for its debut series set to hit the streaming platform later this year.

Das Boot is produced by Sky One and is a sequel to the 1981 West German war film Das Boot. The production is currently filming in a number of locations around the Maltese islands, including Fort Ricasoli, the AFM Barracks, San Anton Gardens, Kalkara, Valletta, Mdina, Marsa, Paola and Mellieħa.

The production currently consists of 800 production crew, including cast and extras.

Though Malta’s film industry has not only survived, but thrived throughout the pandemic, with major series and movies such as Jurassic Park and Foundation, shooting on our shores.

However, the biggest deciding factor for the future of the island’s film industry is the proposed construction of state-of-the art sound stages at the Malta Film Studios.

