First Maltese Film To Feature At Sundance Film Festival Tonight Followed By Q&A With Local Fishermen Cast

The local film industry is about to break through a monumental cinema barrier tonight with one Maltese film featuring in the highly acclaimed Sundance Film Festival. Luzzu, directed by Alex Camilleri, is the first Maltese film to feature at the prestigious independent film festival and will be premiered tonight to an audience of film critics and lovers alike. The feature depicts the homegrown tale of real fishermen, Jesmark and David Scicluna, as they come to terms with the hardships of their industry in the modern age, turning towards an illegal black market to care for their family and livelihood. Here’s a quick snippet of what to expect tonight…

The film has been dubbed as one of the forerunners for Best International Feature at Sundance and this weekend will determine just how spectacular the local tale is. Luzzu will premiere tonight at the iconic festival followed by an online Q&A with the Maltese cast, both Jesmark and David, as well as Maltese actress Michela Farrugia 10.44pm. Unfortunately, a local crowd won’t be able to watch the move live as it premieres, due to a geoblock restricting it to a US audience only, but you can show your full support for the cast and crew in the following Q&A.

With so much hype surrounding the film, and international media showering it in praise, there’s no doubt that Luzzu will experience its fair share of success at Sundance. Surely an American audience will be intrigued by the tale of two fishermen in the Mediterranean, but it might be some time until local cinema-goers get a chance to see the ins-and-outs of life as a fisherman in the 21st century. Sundance is perhaps one of the most renowned independent film festivals in the world and is hallowed ground for filmmakers like Camilleri. It has showcased some of cinema’s most beloved films including Reservoir Dogs by Quentin Tarantino, Get Out by Jordan Peele, Whiplash by Damien Chazelle, and Mike Newell’s Four Weddings and a Funeral. And now, it has Luzzu. Tag someone who needs to tune in