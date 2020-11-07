Five Gorgeous Films To Binge On European Arthouse Cinema Day

Seasoned film lovers rejoice and mark the date on your leather notebooks: 8th November is dedicated to European arthouse cinema.

It’s the perfect excuse to sit back, relax and watch a great movie with friends who appreciate a little more your usual blockbuster.

Before you get stuck scrolling endlessly on Netflix, consider heading over to Spazju Kreattiv, where they’ll be screening some tragically beautiful arthouse films from all over Europe.

1. La Próxima Piel (2016)

This Spanish film follows a teenager named Gabriel, who returns to his small-town after disappearing mysteriously… But is he really who he says he is? La Proxima Piel is a unique thriller with a blend of genres and allusions.