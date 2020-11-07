Five Gorgeous Films To Binge On European Arthouse Cinema Day
Seasoned film lovers rejoice and mark the date on your leather notebooks: 8th November is dedicated to European arthouse cinema.
It’s the perfect excuse to sit back, relax and watch a great movie with friends who appreciate a little more your usual blockbuster.
Before you get stuck scrolling endlessly on Netflix, consider heading over to Spazju Kreattiv, where they’ll be screening some tragically beautiful arthouse films from all over Europe.
1. La Próxima Piel (2016)
This Spanish film follows a teenager named Gabriel, who returns to his small-town after disappearing mysteriously… But is he really who he says he is? La Proxima Piel is a unique thriller with a blend of genres and allusions.
2. A Bump Along The Way (2019)
A Bump Along The Way follows Pamela, a 44-year-old party-loving mother who falls pregnant after a one night stand on her birthday. Together with her disapproving daughter Allegra, the pair navigate their new reality and the small-mindedness of the world around them. It’s a heartfelt, tender feature debut from Irish director Shelly Love.
3. Otto e mezzo (1963)
If you’re into surrealist movies, then Otto e Mezzo is definitely up your alley. This award-winning Italian feature follows acclaimed director Guido Anselmi as he wrestles his dreams to find inspiration for his next project. It’s a stunning portal of a restless artist battling his demons to find his voice, and went on to inspire countless filmmakers, including Woody Allen and Wes Anderson.
4. Les Courts Des Grands (2005)
If short films are more befitting, than Les Courts des Grands is definitely worth watching. It’s a curated compilation of short films from monumental French directors like Eric Rohmer, a famous figure of the French New Wave; Kassovitch of the award-winning film La Haine; the romantic comedy connoisseur Pierre Salvadori and more.
5. Bonus: the arthouse section on your favourite streaming platforms.
If nothing here tickles your fancy here, there’s always the arthouse selection on Netflix, Amazon or Mubi.
Lady J for example, is a 2018 French period drama on Netflix that’s worth binging. It’s an exquisite tale of exciting betrayal and hedonism among idle aristocrats in the 18th-century.
Whatever you decide, be sure to support European filmmakers by getting lost in the beautiful world of arthouse cinema.
