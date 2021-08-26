Gladiator And Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix To Return To Malta For Ridley Scott’s Napoleon Epic ‘Kitbag’ 

Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix is set for a return to Malta next year to film ‘Kitbag’, the latest film by Ridley Scott about Napoleon and his rise from humble beginnings to emperor.

Phoenix had previously teamed up with Scott for 2000’s Gladiator, large parts of which were filmed in Malta.

Scott is the filmmaker behind Alien, Hannibal and Blade Runner while Phoenix has starred in Joker, Gladiator, and Hotel Rwanda among others.

The film’s title is derived from the saying “there is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag”.

While some industry sources have said that the film being shot in Malta isn’t a done deal, Scott himself has revealed that at least some parts of the film will be shot on the island.

“I’m working on a [film about Napoleon Bonaparte]. It’s starting with a snowball fight in Corsica. I want Napoleon as a young boy to put a stone inside a snowball because he’s losing the fight to other boys in his military school. He fights dirty. So I draw that out. It fits the location I’ve already found in Malta, a fantastic Napoleonic courtyard,” Scott told Hollywood Reporter in an interview in June.