The snippet which aired on 9th January 2022 was “a visual representation of all the messed up things influencing our youth’s state of mind today,” group co-founder Andrew Mizzi told Lovin Malta.

The Insynk Collective has rolled out a teaser trailer for a new project.

“Drugs, social media, peer pressure… it all comes together in one video set to air later this year.”

“We’re currently taking our time to make sure the feature is given its due justice.”

For them to do so, no deadline limitations have been issued.

“It’ll be great. Just going with our own flow will mean that we have more time to get our project to the exact level we want it to be.”

The trailer was originally conceptualised by Maria Galea (one of the group’s visual artists) and stylist Jeandor.

The collective was started by a group of dedicated artists who turn artistic projects (visual and audio) into reality. Their sterling work has seen them work with the likes of Luke Chappell, Claudio Zammit, Matt Muxu, Maxine Pace, and a host of other personalities.

Featured photo credit: The Insynk Collective Instagram

