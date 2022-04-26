Joaquin Phoenix And Vanessa Kirby Set To Start Shooting Ridley Scott’s Napoleon Biopic In Malta Next Week

Gladiator and Joker’s Joaquin Phoenix and The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby will start filming in Malta next week for Ridley Scott’s Napoleon Bonaparte biopic. Phoenix will be starring as French military leader and Emperor Napoleon and Kirby will be portraying his wife, Empress Josephine.

The Apple Studios production will reportedly be shot in multiple locations around the island, including Attard, Mellieha, Siggiewi, Senglea, Valletta, Mdina and Fort Ricasoli, as well as the Malta Film Studios in Kalkara. Fort Ricasoli will reportedly be transformed into Toulon, the site of Napoleon’s first victory in 1793, according to Vogue. Filming is reportedly expected to run until mid-May.

This is the third time that Ridley Scott will be returning to film in Malta, having shot White Squall in 1996 and the award-winning historical drama, Gladiator in 2000. The film is set to give viewers a personal look into the origin story of the historic figure and his path to becoming Emperor of France, through the eyes of his wife, Josephine. Will you be keeping an eye out for the stars while they’re on the island?