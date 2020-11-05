د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Lashana Lynch To Become First-Ever Black Female 007 Agent

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The next James Bond character will be portrayed by a black female actress, Lashana Lynch.

Not only will Lynch become the first female to portray the famous 007 agent, but she will also become the first black person to do so – breaking through the male-dominated mold set by the spy movie franchise.

While it had been long known that Lynch would play a “00” agent, the news that she would replace James Bond was confirmed yesterday during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Lynch already exists in the Bond universe as the MI6 agent Nomi. During her interview with the women’s fashion magazine, Lynch addressed the criticism she received for portraying the role.

“I am one Black woman – if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse,” she said.

“I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”

No Time To Die, the latest installment of the Bond series, will mark the end of Daniel Craig’s chapter as the British spy.

The movie was subject to delays all year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is projected to come out on 2nd April 2021.

Tag someone who would love this news

READ NEXT: Maltanese? New Showtime Series On Trump And Russia Mentions Malta In The Weirdest Way

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK