Lashana Lynch To Become First-Ever Black Female 007 Agent

The next James Bond character will be portrayed by a black female actress, Lashana Lynch.

Not only will Lynch become the first female to portray the famous 007 agent, but she will also become the first black person to do so – breaking through the male-dominated mold set by the spy movie franchise.

While it had been long known that Lynch would play a “00” agent, the news that she would replace James Bond was confirmed yesterday during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Lynch already exists in the Bond universe as the MI6 agent Nomi. During her interview with the women’s fashion magazine, Lynch addressed the criticism she received for portraying the role.

“I am one Black woman – if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse,” she said.

“I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”

No Time To Die, the latest installment of the Bond series, will mark the end of Daniel Craig’s chapter as the British spy.