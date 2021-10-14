Luzzu Heads To The Oscars As Malta’s Official Nominee For Best International Feature Film

Luzzu, a groundbreaking film brilliantly exploring the lives of local fishermen and Maltese identity, has been selected as Malta’s submission for ‘Best International Feature Film’ at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards.

The acclaimed Luzzu is an award-winning movie based on the turbulent and difficult lives of Maltese fishermen.

It depicts the homegrown tale of the two real fishermen as they come to terms with the hardships of their industry in the modern age, turning towards an illegal black market to care for their family and livelihood.

It has earned rave reviews as the first Maltese film ever to premiere at the prestigious Sundance Festival earlier this year with Jesmark Scicluna, a real Maltese fisherman, winning Special Jury Award for his role in the film.

The movie is a beautifully-shot tale and is a showcase of what it means to be a Maltese person struggling with their heritage in the modern day.