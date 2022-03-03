House Of Gucci’s Madalina Ghenea Seen Touring Across Malta For Deep Fear Film Production
International model Madalina Ghenea has been low-key touring Malta, where she is currently working on her next project – Deep Fear, which is being filmed on the island.
Some may know Ghenea as an actress, particularly for her role in House Of Gucci, where she played Sofia Loren or Dom Hemingway, where she co-starred with actor Jude Law.
But for others who don’t know her, you’re welcome:
The above was an image shared on the model’s own Instagram story, teasing us with some hot, enticing… footage of the Maltese landscape. And Ghenea herself whose probably up for a swim in the coming minutes.
Her social media feed has shown her traveling around various locations within the island.
Deep Fear is a shark survival thriller film. She would be joining Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick, who was seen touring across Malta yesterday.
“Deep Fear sees Ghenea star as accomplished yachtswoman Naomi who embarks on a solo trip through the Caribbean to meet her boyfriend Jackson (played by Westwick) in Grenada.
When a storm forces Naomi of course, she encounters survivors of a shipwreck who, it soon transpires, are actually drug traffickers. They force Naomi to dive into the hull of their sunken ship to retrieve their shipment of cocaine, where she encounters a frenzy of vicious tiger sharks, whom she must outwit to survive.”
The project will be filmed over six weeks across Malta, including at the indoor and exterior tanks at the Malta Film Studios – so fans in Malta still have about a month and a half to “accidentally” bump into one of their favourite actors.
Photo credits: Madalina Ghenea Instagram
