‘This Is The Change We’ve Been Talking About’: Malta’s Film Community Welcomes New Campaign

Members of Malta’s film community, the MEIA and MPA have warmly welcomed the new campaign launched yesterday by Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo and Film Commissioner Johann Grech. The newly launched campaign provides an outline of a vision for the community, leading up to the year 2030, with a particular focus on four pillars. “MEIA and MPA welcome the overall intention of Vision 2030. The four pillars of Vision 2030 highlighted by Minister Bartolo – Infrastructure, Film Culture, Education and Finances reflect the proposals that both organisations have been advocating for years,” it said in a statement.

Through ‘Celebrazzjoni’ the MPA & MEIA are jointly calling for a dedicated strategy for the indigenous film and TV sector that has, to date, lacked the necessary infrastructure to develop with consistency. Owner and producer at Shadeena Entertainment Martin Bonnici was also one to welcome the campaign after Bartolo announced yesterday that indigenous films will be now placed “at the core”. “A few years ago, under a different commissioner, we were a mere footnote in the policy. This is the change we have been talking about,” Bonnici said in a Facebook status. He also described Johann Grech’s address at the opening of Malta Film Week as “encouraging words” and expressed that he is looking forward to seeing how the vision develops.

MEIA and MPA organisations also welcomed the call made yesterday by Minister Bartolo that “we must act now” to create an effective and sustainable film and television sector. Both organisations also recognise the commitment given by Film Commissioner Johann Grech to embrace and ensure dialogue with all stakeholders. MEIA and MPA also suggested that the Ministers responsible for film and TV should immediately set up a permanent working group that should, amongst others, include industry representatives to discuss the state of the industry and produce a holistic strategy for the sectors that will truly give priority to the Maltese film and TV industry. Both organisations also expressed that they look forward to learning more about the plans the government has for Malta Film Studios and Fort Ricasoli, the newly announced Malta Film Institute, as well as alternate modes of financing. Members of MEIA and MPA are currently attending the various panel discussions at Malta Film Week. “Both organisations hope that this week will be the start of a long-lasting dialogue with all stakeholders that will lead to a change in the way how the film sector is organised, supported and promoted,” it concluded. What do you make of the film community’s reaction?