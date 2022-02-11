Maltese Director Awarded $25,000 After Luzzu Wins Global Award: ‘Words Fail To Capture This Feeling’

Maltese film director Alex Camilleri has been awarded a $25,000 cash grant after his debut feature film Luzzu won an international award.

Camilleri received the Someone to Watch Award at the Independent Spirit Awards, an annual show dedicated to independent filmmakers.

He beat out Michael Sarnoski, director of Pig, and Gillian Wallace Horvat, director of I Blame Society, to win the prize.

“I am truly humbled,” Camilleri said, after winning the prize. “Being recognized by this institution that I so respect to join a group of filmmakers I deeply admire… words fail to capture this feeling!”