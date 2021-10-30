Maltese Woman One Of Few Females To Star In Popular Film Dune’s Stunt Team

Working with Tom Struthers, Josh Brolin and stunt buddy Ilyassa Othman, a Maltese stunt woman got to work on the set of the latest sci-fi film Dune.

Sarah Michelle Attard got to work alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson among other famous American actors.

“It was an incredible experience, although hard work,” she said. “Especially when having to wear one of the heaviest costumes in the Jordanian desert while carrying out action work. All worth it in the end, though.”

She was the stunt department coordinator – the right hand woman of stunt coordinator Tom Struthers, the guy behind the action. As a freelancer, it was her first time working with Struthers, but not her first stunt credit.