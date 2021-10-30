Maltese Woman One Of Few Females To Star In Popular Film Dune’s Stunt Team
Working with Tom Struthers, Josh Brolin and stunt buddy Ilyassa Othman, a Maltese stunt woman got to work on the set of the latest sci-fi film Dune.
Sarah Michelle Attard got to work alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson among other famous American actors.
“It was an incredible experience, although hard work,” she said. “Especially when having to wear one of the heaviest costumes in the Jordanian desert while carrying out action work. All worth it in the end, though.”
She was the stunt department coordinator – the right hand woman of stunt coordinator Tom Struthers, the guy behind the action. As a freelancer, it was her first time working with Struthers, but not her first stunt credit.
The crew filmed in Budapest and Jordan in the first half of 2019, but everything was delayed due to COVID-19. “I later got the opportunity to get to enjoy a few weeks in costume in front of the camera while shooting in the desert in Jordan.”
“My most memorable moment is being featured next to Jason Momoa, even though viewers can’t tell as we all have our faces covered,” she said. “I got to work with Jason as an assistant on GOT season 1 back in 2010, so it was great catching up nine years later as a stunt!”
Another exciting bit is that she was one of the very few females on the stunt team.
Attard also featured in Assassin’s Creed (2016) and Wonder Woman (2017), among other well-known films.
“We had a great stunt team and a lovely cast and crew, who made the experience even better!”
