Merjen, The First Maltese Miniseries To Be Streamed In US, To Get Eden Premiere On 13th May

Merjen, the first Maltese mini-series that will air on a streaming platform in the US, will be screening at the Eden Cinemas on 13th May.

It is an adaptation of a murder that took place 100 years ago in Valletta, but is set in a modern context.

The miniseries will air on MHz Choice, a streaming platform for international productions. Take//Two, who is behind the three-episode mini-series, made the announcement that it will show on Friday 13th May at 8.30pm on social media.

Take//Two is behind some of Malta’s best productions like Limestone Cowboy, Evanġelisti andd Deċeduti.

The cast and producers will also host a Q&A after the premiere.

Merjen is strictly 18+.