REVIEW: ‘Don’t Look Up’ Is The Crowd-Pleasing Satire The World Needs Right Now

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who discover a giant comet hurtling directly to Earth, and make it their mission to bring this to the world’s attention.

‘Don’t Look Up’ is somewhat of a blend of the two sides of McKay’s filmography: it’s a sharp critique of the slimy world of politics and media, while also being McKay’s most broadly comedic film since ‘Anchorman 2’.

In 2015, however, McKay changed track with ‘The Big Short’, an incisive skewering of Wall Street, and followed it up with ‘Vice’, a black-as-oil caricature of the notorious vice president Dick Chaney. With this double-whammy of star-studded, oscar-nominated films, McKay has evolved into Hollywood’s premiere political satirist, a tongue-in-cheek Oliver Stone.

His breakthrough came as a close collaborator with Will Ferrell, directing him in a series of ingeniously dumb comedies, including Anchorman, Talladega Nights, and Step Brothers.

A planet-destroying meteor is one of the oldest high-concepts in the movie locker. However, the film takes a fresh approach in showing how undeniable science is dismissed, politicized, and torn to shreds by those in power and the media. And, for the most part, hits its targets with terrific aim.

The film is a clear analogy of the climate crisis, as well as the Covid Pandemic, and if the last couple of years have proven anything, it’s that it’s a worryingly pertinent critique. Meryl Streep plays President Orlean as a gleeful middle finger to Donald Trump, obsessed with polls and indifferent to facts. Jonah Hill has a ball as her son, and Chief of Staff, Jason, a douchebag as arrogant as he is clueless.

The film is peppered with stars in supporting roles, from Cate Blanchett as a Megyn Kelly-style news anchor to Mark Rylance as an eccentric tech billionaire, but it’s both Lawrence and Hill who steal the show, her prickly short-temper a perfect foil to his inexhaustible smarm.

DiCaprio will undoubtedly be the main draw for audiences, and while he delivers a perfectly fine performance, it’s a hardly surprising one. If anything, DiCaprio is saddled with being the ‘everyman’, allowing the other actors to be more outlandish.

It’s not the most interesting role, but for a long time environmentalist like DiCaprio, this film probably means more than that. This is a last-ditch rallying cry to get the world to take climate seriously, to listen to scientists.

But don’t fear, the film is far too enjoyable to ever feel like a lecture. McKay and DiCaprio understand that humor helps the medicine go down.

In its noble attempt to reach as broad an audience as possible, the film occasionally feels a little dumbed down and slips in a really rather unnecessary Ariana Grande concert.

Meanwhile, McKay’s signature editing style, full of quick cuts and stock footage clips, can get wearisome (just as it was in ‘Vice’ and ‘The Big Short’). Nevertheless, this is urgent, charged, and hugely entertaining filmmaking, and while it hits its point home with the subtlety of a sledgehammer, perhaps that’s exactly what we need at this point.

See it, while you still can. Hilarious, frightening, and all too plausible, this is the crowd-pleasing satire the world needs right now.

★★★★

Bruce Micallef Eynaud is a creative director and filmmaker, working mainly in commercials and short films. He’s also a movie geek with an MA in Film Studies. His favourite filmmakers are Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson and Richard Linklater.