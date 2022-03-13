Review: The Batman Is A Gripping, If Hardly Revolutionary, Return To Gotham

Marvel may have multiverses of interconnected superheroes, but none are as iconic as DC’s golden boy, Batman.

It’s unsurprising, then, that he’s reincarnated onto our screens so many times, going back to the 1940s.

The true challenge, of course, is how to keep the character fresh and relevant, and director Matt Reeves is the brave man for picking up the mantle.

Reeves is a director with vision, as his work on the Planet of the Apes movies would prove. Here, Reeves has zeroed in on Batman’s reputation as ‘The World’s Greatest Detective’, and has crafted a more of a psychological crime thriller than a superhero movie.

The Batman takes place in the early years of the Dark Knight’s crime-fighting career. Gotham is being terrorised by a serial killer known as The Riddler (Paul Dano) who wants to expose the city’s corrupt underbelly. His coded messages lead Batman (Robert Pattinson) down a labyrinthian path as he begins to learn how deep the conspiracy goes.

The film’s plot is largely inspired by the murder mystery comic Batman: The Long Halloween, yet movie-buffs will instantly recognise how heavily the film borrows from David Fincher’s neo-noir films Seven and Zodiac.

While it’s very intriguing to see a Batman film play in the serial-killer subgenre, it also falls for most of the tired tropes. The Riddler’s apartment, for example, has every item from the ‘Obsessive-Psycho’ starter pack. While the film does tread familiar territory, it does so in an extremely proficient way.

Reeves masterfully racks up the suspense in the first half of the film and has assembled a superb cast to populate his Gotham. Pattinson excels as a leaner meaner Batman, refreshingly free of the Mr. Universe physique that superhero actors seem obligated to have these days.

Pattinson is closer to the troubled antiheroes of 70s cinema: the grit of Dirty Harry, the inner turmoil of Michael Corleone, and the brooding monologues of Travis Bickle.

Zoe Kravitz does her best, and looks superb, in what is an otherwise unsurprising retread of the Catwoman character, while an unrecognisable Colin Farrell has a criminal amount of fun with the Penguin, serving up a delicious slice of ham.