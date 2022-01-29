Three Ministers And Several Government Officials Enjoy Big Stage As Malta Celebrates Film
Tonight’s Malta Film Awards, held to celebrate the history of Maltese film, provided a huge platform for several ministers and top government officials.
No fewer than three ministers – Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, Broadcasting Minister Carmelo Abela and Culture Minister Jose Herrera – got to present awards.
While announcing that Fort Ricasoli had won the ‘Best Film Location’ award, Herrera confirmed that Kalkara will be given €25,000 to invest in better infrastructure. Kalkara mayor Wayne Aquilina was called on stage to accept the prize and the cheque.
Film Commissioner Johann Grech, Malta Tourism Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg, PBS CEO Mark Sammut, PBS head of news Norma Saliba, Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia, Arts Council chairperson Albert Marshall and Valletta Cultural Agency chairperson Jason Micallef all presented awards too.
The Malta Film Awards saw 18 awards handed out to actors, directors, producers, writers and designers who played a part in the local film industry over the years.
However, several key filmmakers – including Simshar director Rebecca Cremona and Martin Bonnici from Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi – boycotted the event in protest at the amount of public money that was thrown at the event.
Film industry players described the €400,000 budget to the Film Awards as excessive, seeing as only €600,000 have been allocated to the entire annual budget for the national Screen Film Fund.
Moreover, Grech recently refused to deny suggestions that the award show had actually surpassed the €400,000 money, only promising it will offer “value for money”.
Popular British comedian David Walliams hosted the event, which was held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.
Did you watch the Malta Film Awards?