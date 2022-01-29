Three Ministers And Several Government Officials Enjoy Big Stage As Malta Celebrates Film

Tonight’s Malta Film Awards, held to celebrate the history of Maltese film, provided a huge platform for several ministers and top government officials.

No fewer than three ministers – Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, Broadcasting Minister Carmelo Abela and Culture Minister Jose Herrera – got to present awards.

While announcing that Fort Ricasoli had won the ‘Best Film Location’ award, Herrera confirmed that Kalkara will be given €25,000 to invest in better infrastructure. Kalkara mayor Wayne Aquilina was called on stage to accept the prize and the cheque.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech, Malta Tourism Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg, PBS CEO Mark Sammut, PBS head of news Norma Saliba, Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia, Arts Council chairperson Albert Marshall and Valletta Cultural Agency chairperson Jason Micallef all presented awards too.