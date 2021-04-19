Two Women Of Maltese Descent Have Made It Onto The 2021 Oscars Nominee List

Two women of Maltese descent have featured amongst the Oscar nominees for the movies ‘Love and Monsters’ and ‘Mank’ respectively. ‘Love and Monsters’, a monster adventure film starring Dylan O’Brien and Jessica Henwick, was nominated in the Visual Effects category with Genevieve Camilleri, an Australian of Maltese descent, cited as a visual effects supervisor on the film. Throughout the course of her career, Camilleri has racked up an impressive resume with the films she has worked on.

This work includes movies such as ‘The Great Gatsby’ (2013), ‘Doctor Strange’ (2016) and ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’ (2015) among countless amazing films. She is also set to have her work featured in Warner Bros. ‘Mortal Kombat’ (2021) and Paramount Pictures’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2021).

Meanwhile, Kimberley Spiteri, an American of Maltese descent, has been nominated for an Oscar for the film ‘Mank’ in the Makeup and Hairstyling category as the head of the Hair Department. The biographical drama by Netflix has been nominated in a total of 10 categories, counting as the film with the most nominations this year. Just as with Camilleri, Spiteri has an amazing variety of films and TV series in her resumé throughout her career. These include the TV series ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ (2019), ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) and ‘Iron Man 3’ (2013).

She has even worked as the personal hairstylist for 40 episodes of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2006! Both women being nominated in their respective fields show an amazing achievement for women in the industry. Beyond these two categories, this year has seen two women nominated in the Best Directing category with Chloé Zhao for 'Nomadland' and Emerald Fennell for 'Promising Young Woman'. It is also a perfect example in showing just how global people with Maltese blood in them truly are. Many celebrities in Hollywood can trace their lineage back to the Maltese islands including Jason Bateman, Meghan Markle and (more distantly) Britney Spears.