Watch: Upcoming Maltese Film ‘Uwijja’ Highlights The Dangers Of Burnout And Reckless Driving

John is exhausted – on the verge of burnout, balancing school, work, his social life and maintaining a good relationship might just about get too much for him. The upcoming locally-produced film Uwijja by Keith Albert Tedesco explores what could happen when a human being is pushed to their limit, while touching upon the local phenomenon of blatant reckless driving. Focusing not only on John but also on the people around him, Uwijja highlights how not taking care of yourself also has ripple effects on those around you, after a series of coincidental events are triggered on the night of his sudden disappearance.

Check out the trailer down below and see how one split-second decision can alter the lives of John and his loved ones.

With countless Maltese names collaborating on this film, and having those behind and in front of the camera under his wing, Tedesco has made it a point to not only tell an important story but also breathe life into a cast of believable well-rounded characters.

Kim Camenzuli and Michela Farrugia in character as John and Sophie

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Tedesco said it was vital to create a collaborative environment on set, given the shoe string budget the film operated on. This echoes the film industry’s sentiments on funding just a few weeks ago. The cast and crew went above and beyond, pitching in whenever and wherever necessary. From rewriting dialogue, to improvising on the spot and in some cases taking care of their own make-up and wardrobe.

Mark your calendars, Uwijja will be premiering at the Eden Cinemas on the 25th March and features a star-studded cast of local talent.

Clare Agius, in the role of Maria

Steffi Thake, in the role of Dr Camilleri

Look out for household names like Clare Agius (previous credits include the critically-acclaimed Simshar) and Comedy Knights staple Chris Dingli who has featured in international productions like 13 Hours. They are joined by Michela Farrugia of Luzzu fame, Marysia S. Peres from Love to Paradise, Instagram sensation Raphael Pace, and Kim Camenzuli in his debut film role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kimjcamenzuli

March 25th may be a while off, so be sure to follow both Lovin Malta and Uwijja across social media platforms to get the latest updates, and leep your eyes peeled for more behind-the-scenes photos, tidbits and trailers coming your way very soon. Lovin Malta is a proud media partner for Uwijja. This production was made in collaboration with Saint James Hospital, Storeroom Malta, and Anomaly Media. Music for the trailer is produced by local artist JOON. Tag a film buff!