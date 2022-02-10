Watch: Dinosaurs Wreak Havoc In Valletta As ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer Drops

If you thought you’d never live to see the day when dinosaurs roam the streets of Valletta, then we’ve got some serious news for you. It’s happening.

The Official Trailer for the feature film: Jurassic World Dominion has just dropped, and it’s everything we’ve hoped to see.

From bikes tailed by a throng of hungry velociraptors, leading all the way to the fountains in Valletta’s Palace Square, to roof-hopping dinosaurs at the very heart of the capital. It looks like it’s all going down with extra sauce.

The multi-million production also had scenes filmed in Vittoriosa, Mellieħa and Pembroke.