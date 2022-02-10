Watch: Dinosaurs Wreak Havoc In Valletta As ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer Drops
If you thought you’d never live to see the day when dinosaurs roam the streets of Valletta, then we’ve got some serious news for you. It’s happening.
The Official Trailer for the feature film: Jurassic World Dominion has just dropped, and it’s everything we’ve hoped to see.
From bikes tailed by a throng of hungry velociraptors, leading all the way to the fountains in Valletta’s Palace Square, to roof-hopping dinosaurs at the very heart of the capital. It looks like it’s all going down with extra sauce.
The multi-million production also had scenes filmed in Vittoriosa, Mellieħa and Pembroke.
Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, is set to be released on 10th June, 2022, and will feature a cast including Chris Pratt alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.
The trilogy ends is set to pick up right after the nail-biting ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, where the island was left destroyed and dinosaurs were running amok in society.
The movie production was not without its problems when in 2020, the producers were forced to scale back its production in Malta following a spike of COVID-19 cases on the island. But if the trailer is any indication, all is right with the world, once again.