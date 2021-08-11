WATCH: Luzzu’s Authenticity Shows How Simplicity Can Create Fantastic Films, Lead Actress Michela Farrugia Says

The movie depicts the realities of a typical Maltese family, sustained by a local fisherman. Real life struggles are highlighted, those which fishermen deal with on a daily basis in today’s world.

‘Luzzu’ is the perfect example of something fantastic being created out of sheer simplicity, giving an accurate recount of reality, Michela Farrugia, one of the film’s stars, told Lovin Daily.

Authenticity was prioritised throughout the production of the film, with their main intention being that it is true to real-life events.

Michela recounted one of her first conversations that she had with Alex Camilleri, the director of Luzzu. Alex had expressed that he was not interested in creating an idealised and romanticized depiction of Malta or fishermen, but rather to really show the hard work and struggles that go into these traditional practices.

“Alex had told me, ‘I do not want to make a postcard, I don’t want Malta seem out to be this really beautiful, magical, little island in a Mediterranean place. I want to show things for what they truly are.'”

Michela expressed that she feels this was successful, and the final result managed to depict the initial film’s goal.

As a production, ‘Luzzu’ was relatively quite low budget. What made it come to its fruition was truly the honesty that was prioritised, with Jesmark and most of the other fishermen in the film being actual real-life fishermen.

Being part of something so simple, made Michela realise how easy film-making can really be. This was a concept she was already familiar with, being originally trained in theatre.

“I already felt that with theatre very straight on, some of the stuff that we did was just that – simple, you don’t have a lot of resources, and just go – connect with the part, and let it take over.”

“And I didn’t really know that much about film – and back then didn’t realise that with the right people and the right story and the right direction – anything is possible.”

The production is set to hit local cinemas on the 8th of September.

