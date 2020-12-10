WATCH: One Man’s Story Of Building An Independent Paradise Is On Netflix… And Malta Is Its Stunning Backdrop

Imagine building your very own island to create your own independent paradise of freedom far away from any government. One Italian did exactly and the wild adventure of this short-lived micronation has made to Netflix… and Malta’s the vessel for the film’s stunning locations.

Kept back by the banality of bureaucracy Italian engineer Giorgio Rosa funded the construction of a 400-square-metre platform nestled outside territorial waters off the coast of Rimini.

Supported by nine pylons, Insulo de la Rozoj (Rose Island) had a restaurant, bar, nightclub, souvenir shop and a post office. Some reports even say it had its own radio station.