WATCH: This Maltese Short Film Creates A Tantalising Mystery Á La Stranger Things

A trailer has dropped for a short film that has been compared in theme and look to both Stranger Things and Euphoria. In The Dark portrays a mystery surrounding a girl with a wild imagination, who soon discovers that her drawings and the monsters in her head may be more real than she realises.

At its core, the film garners comparisons in set design to that of Euphoria with the colourful, luminous paint across several of the scenes offering a dazzling set for the movie and only further strengthens a viewer’s curiosity at the story. Both the costumes and the idea of monsters being involved in this film appear very reminiscent of Netflix’s acclaimed Stranger Things, which itself also perfectly captures a strange mystery including monsters that turn out to be very real.

Set to release on 30th March, In The Dark is a film that has been put together with a limited budget yet endless passion by the entire crew to make their concept come to life. Not only does it show how films continue to be made even in the midst of a pandemic, but it also helps keep life blooming in Malta’s performing arts industry – both of which the film can proudly wear as an achievement. What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!