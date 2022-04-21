The initiative is being coordinated by the Archdiocese through the LOOP Initiative, a social cooperative of the Maltese parishes which is formed by various Church entities in Malta that work closely with the poor and those in need.

A number of parishes in Malta will be gathering basics and essentials for Ukrainian people in need this Saturday, the Archdiocese of Malta has announced.

Products that are being collected include: baby food, vegetables, meat, long-life milk, juices, cereal bars, instant noodles and similar products, baby and adult diapers, disinfectants, products for personal hygiene for men and women, toothpaste and mouthwash, sleeping bags, blankets, large vacuum flasks, rechargeable lamps and power banks for mobile phones.

The full list of items to be collected can be found here.

Anyone interested in donating can drop off items at the parish churches of Mqabba, Naxxar, Pembroke, Qawra and Marsascala between 1pm and 7pm. Other items which are not on the list will not be accepted.

The Archdiocese says that all the collected items will be shipped to Ukraine in a container and distributed by Caritas Ukraine.

