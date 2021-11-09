FreeHour Malta Named Best App At 2021 TechMT eBusiness Awards

Maltese FreeHour Malta has just been awarded the ‘Best App’ award in the 2021 TechMT eBusiness Awards. The popular app reached success with the innovative idea of turning frantic academic schedules into relaxed organised tasks. FreeHour Malta is Malta’s largest student platform consisting of an innovative mobile application used by over 90% of students in Malta, whilst also having an online following and community of 40,000+ students and youths aged between 13 to 27 years old.

As a start-up founded by 18-year-old student Zach Ciappara in 2017, the company is currently experiencing accelerated growth as it employs a team of 17 people whilst operating multiple large campaigns and partnerships amongst the local youth community. Lovin Malta is a minority shareholder in the popular app which primarily offers an easy to use timetable system which allows students to simply share their schedule with friends – facilitating the process of meeting each other on campus during common free slots, scheduling study groups and promoting carpooling to and from school. The app has since become actively used by thousands of students from every single institution on the island. This includes all major 6th forms such as Junior College, Higher Secondary, De La Salle & St Aloysius, alongside University of Malta & all 3 MCAST campuses – totalling a student base of over 25,500 active users.

Freehour Malta shared their excitement on social media saying they “absolutely thrilled to have been officially named as winners”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FreeHour – Student App (@freehour_malta)

They moved on to say that “Over the past few months, we’ve worked tirelessly to bring Malta’s students a major app revamp with FreeHour 2.0 and we’re thrilled to see all our efforts pay off!” The app also offers other features such as keeping track of assignments and lectures, browsing available job opportunities, redeeming discounts, tracking their stipend and more – making it “Malta’s go-to student app”.