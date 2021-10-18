From Horses To Witches, Colours Blossomed Over Gozo In Stunning Kite Festival

Gozo’s skies were set alight with stunning colours thanks to a spectacular edition of the international kite festival in the San Dimitri area in Għarb. The fourth edition of the festival, which took place over the weekend, was the perfect occasion bringing families, residents and tourists together to see different coloured kites decorate the sky.

Photos from the Kite International festival taken by Manny Buhagiar

The festival was filled with kites far from the normal traditional diamond shape and it included various types of kites, ranging from the shape of a horse, clown, rose, witches to even small cute shaped fish. Some kites were simple, with single strings, while others were a bit more complicated to fly, with two strings.

The Minister of Gozo Clint Camilleri also attended the festival together with his family, expressing how he enjoyed watching families come together to fly kites and enjoy the environment with one another.

Tourists from Austria, Italy, Switzerland and other countries were quick to express how inclusive they felt the festival was. Speaking on Facebook, some said they felt like amateurs while trying to attempt to fly a kite with two strings. However, they were full of praise for their local hosts, who were quick to help them. Many said they would happily attend next year.

Apart from the festival, the Chapel of Saint Dimitri was open for visitors, along with some picnic tables that encouraged people to sit and eat while watching different kites fly high in the sky. COVID-19 regulations were encouraged and kept throughout, with the use of social distancing and masks. The festival came to a close Sunday night with a huge magnificent bonfire and fireworks, the perfect way to end festivities.