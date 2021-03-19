From Kids Club To Butt Workouts: Here Are 7 Must-Dos In Malta’s Online Fitness Camp Starting Monday

Whether you’re a keen athlete and lockdown is killing your vibe, or you’re a newbie who needs to get fit asap, Malta’s four-week online fitness bootcamp starting Monday is something you simply cannot miss. Here are a few highlights that should get you motivated to buy your all-access pass to our 140 workouts right on your phone for the measly sum of €49.99. (Trust us, your body needs this more than it needs that food delivery you’re about to order tonight!)

1. More than 20 workouts for your 🍑

That’s right, we’ve put together an amazing list of daily classes for four weeks straight and 20 of the workouts are dedicated to your derriere. Lower body workouts by some of Malta’s best trainers will have you looking sensational by the time we’re out of lockdown and hitting the beach. Don’t miss out!

2. Keep your little ones busy with Fit Kids

If you’ve got screaming children running around your house 24/7 and you’re not managing to get your head straight, here’s the cure. Get your kids hooked onto some amazing live activities. Your kids need this, but you probably need it even more! There are also some great classes for Fit Mamas, tailored especially for women who just became mummies.

3. Get out of your comfort zone with some things you’ve never tried before

Calisthenics? Yes, it’s a thing apparently. And it’s not as complicated as it sounds. Crossfit? Let’s find out what it’s all about. And yoga? Well, it’s probably just what your mind needs right now. If you’ve shied away from these sort of classes before, now’s your time to try them out. Nobody’s going to be watching you (or hearing you let one rip). Just take some time to enjoy something new.

4. Get some mind-blowing motivation from these champs

It’s not just fitness classes – Bulletcamp is also here to focus on your mind. And what an important time to be doing so. We’re bringing the best of the best to give you the right inspiration. That includes Malta-to-Sicily swimmer Neil Agius and triathlon champ Fabio Spiteri. Even if you decide to chill on the physical activities this month, make sure you tune in for some much-needed motivation.

5. Don’t forget the nutrition real-talk

Again, whether you’re a fitness freak or a beginner, it’s always good to give enough time to nutrition and making sure you’re eating right. We have some expert talks from nutritionists and athletes including Malta’s famous woman weightlifter Yaz Zammit Stevens.

6. Learn how to do a handstand!

Even this is a great fitness goal for semi-lockdown. Join Christina Grima’s workshop to learn how to do a handstand and show your skills off next time you get to visit more than just two-households worth of people.

7. Get abs before summer hits!

We’ve got dozens of core workouts to help you bring out those abs before the swim suits come out. Don’t let this semi-lockdown kill all your hard work. You can keep up your fitness regime from home, you just need to push yourself a little.

Bonus: All of this, while safe at home, on your phone!

Bulletcamp is super simple. You’ve got four weeks of jam-packed workouts – over 140 sessions – all accessible from a private Instagram page on your phone. All you need to do is make that commitment with a payment of €49.99 so we can pay our dedicated trainers.

All you need to do are three, simple steps and you’ll be all set to smash your fitness goals: 1. Sign-up/purchase the All-Access Pass from Bulletproof’s website for €49.99 2. Follow @thebulletcamp on Instagram 3. Start getting back into shape! Just by doing these three simple steps, you’ll get on your way to keep training, keep motivated and most importantly, stay sane in these difficult times. After all, a healthy body is a healthy mind – and we need both of those now more than ever. Plus, if you are among the first 100 people to sign-up for the online fitness Bootcamp, you will get two free shakes from Dr Juice to help kickstart a healthier diet alongside your exercise regime!