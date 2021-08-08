Metal Gear Creator Celebrates Video By Maltese YouTubers

Two Maltese YouTubers have received praise from the iconic game developer Hideo Kojima. Kojima is the man behind phenomenal games like Silent Hills, the Metal Gear franchise and Death Stranding. The brothers, known as Python and Selkan, have nearly 50,000 subscribers on their YouTube Channel PythonSelkan. In addition, they boast 10.6 million total views on their channel, which focuses on creating tributes and gameplays videos.

Their goal is to create videos that look beyond the face value of games and even movies. They offer analysis, tributes and ‘outside the box’ theories built into each game’s deep lore.

Namely, Kojima praised the brothers for a video on his game Death Stranding. In the video, the brothers draw comparisons between COVID-19 and Death Stranding’s plot. Death Stranding takes place in a world in the wake of a great crisis. The surviving humans live in underground shelters, distancing themselves from each other and the outside world. Their only contact with outside communities is through delivery couriers that offer essential supplies. Thus, comparisons have been drawn between COVID-19 restrictions and Death Stranding’s plotline. As such, Death Stranding offering a poignant and timely example of a world grappling with a crisis.

The structure and editing are well done. Even the Death Stranding footage is designed to be spoiler free.🌈🦀🐟🐬🐋☔️👶👍 https://t.co/Uxrq2YbNLZ — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 31, 2021

Kojima, who has three million followers on Twitter, praised the brothers for the structure and editing of their video. Moreover, he celebrated the footage shown that allowed Death Stranding to remain spoiler-free. Currently, the tweet has been liked 2.8 thousand times and retweeted 168 times. Above all, a spotlight is also shone upon these two creators by one of gaming’s biggest names. From their videos highlighting the origins of what inspired Metal Gear Solid V to even news videos to keep you updated on the latest in movies and gaming, PythonSelkan offers something that pretty much everyone can find enjoyment in.

