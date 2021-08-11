Netflix’s The Last Airbender’s Main Cast Finally Revealed

Roseanne Liang is a co-executive producer and Goi, Liang and Jabbar Raisani will serve as directors.

Meanwhile, the show will have Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) as Showrunner alongside Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) as executive producer and writer of the series. Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) and Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story) also joining the team as executive producers.

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley and Dallas Liu have been cast as the live-action versions of Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko respectively.

Netflix’s live-action adaptation for Avatar: The Last Airbender has officially announced its main cast and creative team.

This will be the first live-action adaptation of the iconic series following the universally despised 2010 movie.

All of the actors are relatively new to the industry, which continues a trend of Netflix striving to find fresh actors to bring to our screens to truly capture the essence of a character.

In a blog post, showrunner Kim highlighted the importance of authenticity for him and the creative team when it came to developing this adaptation, which will feature Asian or Indigenous backgrounds across the cast.

“A live-action version would establish a new benchmark in representation and bring in a whole new generation of fans,” Kim wrote.

“This was a chance to showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people. Not just in a cartoon, but in a world that truly exists, very similar to the one we live in.”

Filming for the series is expected to start in November 2021 and last until May 2022 in Vancouver, Canada. Provided there are no delays in production, we may see the live-action Avatar debut in Summer or Autumn, 2022.

Are you excited about the live-action adaptation?