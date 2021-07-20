Netflix Will Become A Haven For Gamers As Streamer Plans For Video Games On Platform

Streaming is a way of life for many of us. While Netflix is currently at the top of the ‘streaming wars’, it must constantly up their game. Now, Netflix has revealed their latest innovation: moving into the world of video games.

The streaming giant announced that as growth slows, video games will be introduced to the platform. Within the next year, video games will start appearing alongside current films and TV series.

In doing so, Netflix hopes to further expand their market and push their content further. It also offers a key opportunity to grow its franchises further than ever before.

Currently, the company is also not looking to charge extra for any games that will appear on their platform.

While Netflix will be building its gaming team over the next few months, they have already confirmed that Electronic Arts and Facebook executive Mike Verdu for the project, with Verdu being a part of the companies that have brought us The Sims, Mass Effect, FarmVille and Candy Crush.