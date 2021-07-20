Netflix Will Become A Haven For Gamers As Streamer Plans For Video Games On Platform
Streaming is a way of life for many of us. While Netflix is currently at the top of the ‘streaming wars’, it must constantly up their game. Now, Netflix has revealed their latest innovation: moving into the world of video games.
The streaming giant announced that as growth slows, video games will be introduced to the platform. Within the next year, video games will start appearing alongside current films and TV series.
In doing so, Netflix hopes to further expand their market and push their content further. It also offers a key opportunity to grow its franchises further than ever before.
Currently, the company is also not looking to charge extra for any games that will appear on their platform.
While Netflix will be building its gaming team over the next few months, they have already confirmed that Electronic Arts and Facebook executive Mike Verdu for the project, with Verdu being a part of the companies that have brought us The Sims, Mass Effect, FarmVille and Candy Crush.
As of the writing of this article, there is no confirmation of what exactly sort of games Netflix could release or even what sort of content they will release the games adjacent to.
They confirmed that, in the beginning, Netflix will focus on mobile games. However, Netflix is supported by several devices, so it’s not impossible for console and PC games in the future.
A haven for gamers
The streamer’s latest dive into video games is cementing Netflix in this genre. If it succeeds, Netflix may become the go-to place for gamers thanks to the slew of franchises they have.
From now on, we have the chance to enjoy video games based on our favourite series. It can offer a whole new way of world-building and further develop well-loved characters.
This is even more likely thanks to Netflix’s willingness to be a powerhouse for video game adaptations.
The streamer is currently actively developing a live-action Assassin’s Creed series, a tie-in Cyberpunk 2077 anime and a recently announced Dragon Age series.
Through an Assassin’s Creed series, we may also see the franchise return filming in Malta. After all, Malta was a location for the Assassin’s Creed film. It may also prove to tie in with Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which also has strong potential for a Maltese setting.
They will be joining the juggernaut Witcher franchise that has burst to life on Netflix thanks to The Witcher series, the upcoming Witcher anime movie, Nightmare of the Wolf and the Witcher prequel Blood Origin currently in development.
Are you excited about this announcement? Let us know in the comments