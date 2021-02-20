This St Julian’s Jesus Christ Statue In Pokémon Go Is Blowing Minds Worldwide
It’s been 25 years since the global phenomenon known as Pokémon hit the world stage with the iconic Red and Blue Game Boy games.
Since then, countless spin-offs and games have been released – and now, one particular spot in Malta featured in the mobile game Pokémon Go is going viral among fan groups.
Players in Pokémon Go roam an augmented reality based on Google Maps – and the Statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the middle of a Spinola Bay roundabout features as one of the stops players can spin to get rewards.
“Scan who?” one Maltese player asked in an online group, alongside a screenshot of a Research Task simply asking players to Scan Jesus Christ… and people couldn’t help but laugh at the randomness of it all.
“Didn’t know we were playing a religious game – might uninstall,” said one guy in Australia, while another man said: “You have to wait till Easter to do that!”
“Good luck! Last seen over 2000 years ago,” said a UK-based player, referring to Christ’s apparent rareness.
The Maltese player told Lovin Malta that he posted the image and went to sleep – only to wake up to find scores of comments and shares worldwide.
Other commentators couldn’t help but notice the rewards for scanning the statue; five ultra balls, not a bad reward considering they are pretty much the strongest balls in the game, but not that impressive considering we are talking about the literal Son of God here.
“The fact you only get five ultras for scanning Jesus!” laughed one person.
“What if it was max revives instead of ultra balls? replied another.
With the 25th anniversary being celebrated this year – including live shows by the likes of Post Malone and Katy Perry – and regular special events being rolled out all year, players have a lot to look forward to in 2021.
Considering there are 147 million monthly users of the game, with a dedicated community locally (local players have already hit the coveted Level 50 though it was just rolled out months ago) we wonder how many people have scanned Jesus Christ for real and scored those five ultra balls.