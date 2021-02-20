This St Julian’s Jesus Christ Statue In Pokémon Go Is Blowing Minds Worldwide

It’s been 25 years since the global phenomenon known as Pokémon hit the world stage with the iconic Red and Blue Game Boy games.

Since then, countless spin-offs and games have been released – and now, one particular spot in Malta featured in the mobile game Pokémon Go is going viral among fan groups.

Players in Pokémon Go roam an augmented reality based on Google Maps – and the Statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the middle of a Spinola Bay roundabout features as one of the stops players can spin to get rewards.

“Scan who?” one Maltese player asked in an online group, alongside a screenshot of a Research Task simply asking players to Scan Jesus Christ… and people couldn’t help but laugh at the randomness of it all.

“Didn’t know we were playing a religious game – might uninstall,” said one guy in Australia, while another man said: “You have to wait till Easter to do that!”

“Good luck! Last seen over 2000 years ago,” said a UK-based player, referring to Christ’s apparent rareness.