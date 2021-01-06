WATCH: That’s Not Greece! Swieqi Roads Screw Up Popular YouTube Gamers’ Winning Guess Streak

Could you identify a country just by looking at a couple of photos of streets dropped in a random location? Well, two of the world’s biggest YouTube gamers thought they were onto something by beating other players in a popular Geography guessing game… but faltered once they got to Malta.

In a video uploaded on Monday, 24-year-old Harry ‘W2S’ Lewis – who’s regularly listed as one of the top ten YouTubers in the world – teamed up with fellow gaming institution Vikkstar123 for a couple of rounds of the GeoGuesser challenge.

The game revolves around a very simple premise, dropping players in a completely random location on the world in Google Street View and asking them to guess what country they’re in.

Watching the whole thing was a combined viewership of W2S and VIK’s eight million subscribers, and even though the pair got off to a bit of a rough start, things soon started looking up.

Since the two were playing a Battle Royale version of the game, the rules also included timed and sudden death modoes, meaning anyone who guesses the wrong country (or is last to guess correctly) is instantly booted out.

And while some rounds were easy thanks to obvious give-aways like the Swedish flag on top of a house or a bright sign written in Thai, others were much tougher.