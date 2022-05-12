Gin O’Clock: Spring Into Summer With An Award-Winning Maltese Brand

Summer is upon us. Chilling by the beach, going out for drinks, and just having more time to enjoy outdoors are all on the horizon. So, how would you make the summer months even better? Throw some VOVIS Gin into the mix. Taking care of your summer body whilst letting go can be a fine line so thank the heavens for a low-calorie drink such as the good old gin and tonic. And if you’re after a cocktail to add some more summer flair, you need a gin that is embellished with sweet notes and savoury spices to elevate it to the next level. Be it the classic gin and tonic or the sophisticated martini – the good stuff is in the gin.

No matter what your go-to drink at a party is, you do not want to miss out on Malta’s very own VOVIS Gin. With juniper and citrus-forward notes, VOVIS Gin is perfect for any occasion. If your preference is to drink it neat, then prepare your tastebuds for an award-winning experience, with notes of orange, star anise, coriander, juniper berries, and cinnamon. It’s the combination of these ingredients that makes VOVIS Gin unique. Starting out as an experiment between two friends, the aim was to create and distil their very own gin. The next step was to achieve perfection. Four years later, the makers are proud to have created a drink so smooth that it can be enjoyed throughout the night in a classic gin and tonic; and is versatile enough to enhance any cocktail. Focusing on embodying the full Mediterannean experience, VOVIS Gin will tickle your tastebuds with citrus-forward notes.

VOVIS Gin has received the honour of being named the country winner for the Netherlands in the 2022 World Gin Awards. Considering that the Netherlands is gin’s birthplace, there is no higher honour one can bestow on VOVIS Gin. Crafted with love and care, VOVIS is a premium gin, distilled in small batches to ensure that quality and taste are exceptional every time. Hoping to provide a quality Maltese product even on an international level, you can get your hands on some of this delightful gin by checking their online store, visiting established local bottle shops, or even spot it at a high-end bar or restaurant. Tag a gin lover!