Golden Globe Nominated Actor In Malta For American Production

Golden Globe nominated actor Steven Bauer, best known for his roles in Scarface (1983) and Primal Fear (1996), is in Malta for the shooting of Romancing The Cure, an American film set for a 2021 release.

The film follows the journey of Colton Riggs, played by David A.R. White, a former detective who retires to Malta. After starting a luzzu tour business, Riggs comes across a secret formula that will cure the world of disease – but a few evil forces try to take it for themselves.

Romancing The Cure is being led by Hollywood director Matt Shapira, the brains behind The Swing Of Things (2020) and TV series Finding Love in Quarantine.

Matt Shapira and David A.R. White

Matt Shapira and David A.R. White

I have never been so grateful to work alongside such professional, kind, and truly gifted Maltese local crew,Shapira told Lovin Malta.

Approximately 75 percent of the production team behind Romancing The Cure is Maltese. Background and speciality roles were also all taken up by Maltese actors. Local goalkeeper Justin Haber was also chosen to play one of the fishermen in a scene shot in Marsaxlokk.

For the most part, the  film is being shot in localities all around Malta, these include Marsaxlokk, Buġibba, Valletta, Mellieħa, and Attard.

“The locations in Malta are so textured and historical, we were so enthralled by its distinctiveness,” a production team member told Lovin Malta.

“The film has a great faith element, so we were pleased to shoot on location at St Paul’s Island.”

Romancing The Cure’s ensemble cast includes Emmy Award winner Vincent De Paul, Jeff Fahey, Lauriane Gilleron, Nataly Rapti Gomez, and Matthew Marsden.

Godwin McKay, Vincent De Paul, and Anthony McKay

Godwin McKay, Vincent De Paul, and Anthony McKay

“The cast and crew are absolutely first-rate and everyone on the island has been generous and kind to us,” Marsden said.

“Matt Shapira has immersed himself in the Maltese way of life, and I feel that together we have made something the Maltese will be very proud of.”

