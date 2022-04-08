Watch: This Is How Much Puttinu Cares

Giving peace of mind, kindness, and most of all love, The Puttinu Cares Foundation offers an immeasurable amount of support to those who need it. By offering a safe space for families dealing with cancer, Puttinu helps make these trying moments a little bit easier. Puttinu Cares has been helping patients since 2002. Their first-ever project was bringing life and colour to the children’s ward at St. Luke’s Hospital. Learn more about Puttinu’s mission in the video below.

Although the foundation was originally set up to be a children’s cancer support group, they eventually extended their services to people of all ages going through cancer treatment. Between 60 to 90 patients per month need to fly up to the UK to receive specialised cancer treatment. This causes a huge disruption to family life, not to mention the financial burden that accompanies it.

The Puttinu Cares Foundation recognised this struggle so they decided to do something about it. Purchasing their first block of apartments back in 2008, families now have a place to call home when they’re away from our island. Starting off with 19 apartments in Sutton and renting a further seven in 2014, the demand keeps growing.

This Good Friday, The Puttinu Cares Foundation is raising funds to buy another block of apartments in central London close to all the main hospitals. This will significantly reduce the travel time between home and hospital and allow sick patients more time to rest and recover. The telethon will run between 10am and midnight on all local stations with a break between 15:00 – 21:00. Your contribution will make a big difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. Tune in to the telethon and donate to Puttinu this Good Friday!

