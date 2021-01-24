Got A Happy (Or Heartbreaking) Maltese COVID-19 Love Story? We Want To Hear About It

COVID-19 brought a lot of stuff to a sudden halt – but love still reigned supreme.

Be it through dating apps, socially-distanced dates, or hand-written love letters, nothing stopped humanity from creating and maintaining relationships.

Having said that, the pandemic’s pressure might have been too much for some couples, and as if break-ups weren’t tough enough, many are those who had to endure heartbreak during lockdown.

Fact is, love has played and will keep on playing a huge role in everyone’s life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And as Valentine’s Day draws near, the Lovin Malta team wants to hear all about your love stories – no matter how sad, soppy, or silly they might be!

Got stood up by a Tinder date after getting tested and quarantining for two weeks? Open up to us in the form below – we can guarantee anonymity if you so desire.

Some of the stories submitted might be turned into a video.