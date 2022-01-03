Got Any Cool Photos of Malta? Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is Looking For Some Awesome Shots Of The Islands

Who’d have thought that merely living in Malta would put you in pole position to have your photos feature in international film projects?

Oscar-nominated actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, known for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, and many others, has appealed to his Facebook following; asking if anyone is in possession of attractive photos of the Maltese islands.

“Anyone here live in Malta? Looking for photos taken somewhere in Malta for a new project. Find a few photos you’ve taken that you’re proud of, and post them here: https://bit.ly/3nNegOY,” Gordon Levitt wrote to his seven million followers.