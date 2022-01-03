Got Any Cool Photos of Malta? Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is Looking For Some Awesome Shots Of The Islands
Who’d have thought that merely living in Malta would put you in pole position to have your photos feature in international film projects?
Oscar-nominated actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, known for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, and many others, has appealed to his Facebook following; asking if anyone is in possession of attractive photos of the Maltese islands.
“Anyone here live in Malta? Looking for photos taken somewhere in Malta for a new project. Find a few photos you’ve taken that you’re proud of, and post them here: https://bit.ly/3nNegOY,” Gordon Levitt wrote to his seven million followers.
Submitted content will feature in: “A Tour of the World,” a multi-platform documentary. The scope of this production is to capture the very essence of countries near and far, to identify what makes them, them. To give us a taste of their own unique identity.
People have already begun sending it some amazing material: from Mdina to Valletta and even Xlendi Bay.
Video clips, photographs, even the odd line spoken in our native Maltese; it’s all relevant. So, if you’re up for educating the world about this fine land we call home, get clicking!
