‘Happy Birthday To My Best Friend And My Best Half’: Robert Abela Turns 44 Today
Lydia Abela, the wife of Prime Minister Robert Abela, shared her heartfelt birthday wishes on social media for her husband, who is turning 44 today.
“Happy Birthday to my best friend and my best half,” she said, expressing the love and respect Abela has for her and their daughter Giorgia Mae and concluding the heartful with “may God bless you forever and always. Love you”
Social media is being flooded with family, friends, loved ones and colleagues sharing birthday wishes for the Prime Minister.
Abela was born on 7th December 1977 and is the son of President Emeritus George Abela and his wife Marget.
Robert Abela won the election of the Leader of the Labor Party on 12th January 2020 and was appointed Prime Minister the next day.
