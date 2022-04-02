9 Foods The Maltese Should Keep In Their Pantries And Fridges For Better Health

The body, like a plant with complicated emotions, requires several things in order to simply survive. Many nutrients, with a lot of sciency names you probably wouldn’t care learning about, are required by the body. The question is… what are the foods that carry these nutrients? We’re about to give you the down-low.

1: Fruits and Vegetables How much to consume: * * * * * My friends, no matter what the low-carb nutrition gurus tell you, countless studies have proven the health benefits of fruit and – to a greater extent – vegetables. They are a hallmark of every long-living person’s diet, and if you want to count yourself among them, you need to make sure you’re stacked with these foods. Make use of organic and in-season fruits, and couple them with vegetables – particularly the non-starchy stuff. Sweet potatoes, for example. These are fine foods for your gut bugs (bacteria in your gut that help you absorb nutrients). Personal favourites include avocado, which is high in fibre and essential fat; dark leafy greens which are also a good source of fibre; and and berry fruits, which are quite possibly the most antioxidant-rich foods. Eating at least one salad per day is a sure way to get these foods where they need to go. Hell, you could even mix a handful of blueberries in that salad and make it a nutrient bomb.

2: Legumes and Hummus How much to consume: * * * * Legumes are a plant-based source of protein, which means that they contain carbs, as opposed to animal-based protein which normally comes part and parcel with fat. Much of these carbs are fiber, meaning that they don’t spike your blood sugar in the same manner Frosties would. Legumes have been linked to great health benefits. Research from 2015 showed that a daily intake of legumes has been shown to lower cholesterol, help people better manage their weight, reverse diabetes, and even lower blood pressure. As for how much we should be eating? A cup a day at the very least of lentils, chickpeas, black beans, Adzuki beans, green beans, black-eyed peas, snow peas, or green peas. And to those YouTube professors that argue that beans may be a source of ‘anti-nutrients’, all you need to do is soak and pressure-cook. Problem solved.

3: Tofu and Tempeh How much to consume: * * * * “It has been shown, repetitively, that a higher plant protein intake and substitution of animal protein with plant protein was associated with a lower risk of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular mortality, and dementia,” according to internationally renowned cardiologist, Joel Kahn. Keep your pantries stocked with organic, sprouted, and gluten-free tofu and tempeh, and you should be good to go. They are a superb source of plant-based protein which are, more often than not, low in carbs and a little higher in essential, healthy fat. They are tasty, versatile, and could easily make themselves a staple in your diet. In a three-meal-per-day plan, having one meal that is completely plant-based (which is an awesome idea, by the way) could be an opportunity for you to include these foods as a mean source of protein. Consider doing so for dinner.

4: Dairy How much to consume: * * * While dairy is often been consumed in long-living populations, it is not done ridiculously often. Still, in these populations where longevity is kind of a thing, cow’s milk is seldom consumed. Rather, they go for sheep or goat milk. Research has shown how these cheeses actually enhance the body’s ability to absorb nutrients from other food because of their positive impact on the gut. In addition, owing to the reduced lactose content, they are far more digestible. The lactose content in this cheese is about 12 % less per cup, even less when it’s made into yoghurt. Both sheep and goat milk also contain good amounts of pre-biotics which your gut buddies love dearly. And if you’re looking for nice, low-calorie milk, make the switch from normal milk to almond milk now, before tomorrow.

5: Seafood How much to consume: * * * America has burgers. Mexico has tacos. Malta has seafood. It’s our thing, it’s good for us, and we should be making use of it. On the subject of which people in the world truly lived the longest, pescatarians were the true winners. Two or three servings of fish, per week, is considered ample to draw in most of the nutritional benefits of having consumed fish, regularly. And which fish are best? None other than the SMASH group (Salmon, Mackerel, Anchovies, Sardines, and Herring). Salmon – my personal favourite – is rich in all the sciency stuff I mentioned at the beginning of this article. However, most of is flown in, so make sure to head down to your local fishmonger and get the best Malta’s seas has to offer.

8 – Eggs (Pasture-raised) How much to consume: * * * Eggs are often a point of contention when it comes to whether they actually benefit your health or not. In truth, they offer the whole package. To repeat, all the important nutrients mentioned in the intro are found in eggs, and in the exact proportion we need them. Merely eating two eggs per day covered a whopping 10 – 30 % of the vitamin requirement for humans. Egg consumption was even associated with a low risk of cardiovascular disease: In 2018 ; the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition saw that there was actually no difference in cholesterol scores or blood pressure markings between people who ate 12 eggs per week and those who ate 2 eggs per week, even after a 6 month follow up. Also In 2018 ; Heart, who examined the eating habits of 416, 000 people all aged over 50, found that subjects who routinely ate eggs had a lower risk of death from stroke (- 28 %) and heart disease (- 18 %) when compared to those who did not eat eggs.

9 – Meat and Poultry How much to consume: * Yes, meat. No, not every day. I am an advocate for the use of pasture-raised meats, yet, most long-living populations consume such foods in low amounts, with blue-zone dwellers consuming meat once per week or on special occasions. My choice of meats includes: Grass-fed beef/lamb; which is a good source of protein, vitamins, and the good things Pasture-raised poultry; is an excellent source of lean protein When going for meats, always go for grass-fed, which comes from cows having spent their entire life on a pasture, and is normally identified in its having less marbling. The fat is often tinged with yellow, indicating a greater presence of Vitamin E and essential fats. Animal sources, particularly beef, acquired from sustainable, regenerative farming methods, fed a natural diet, and touched by the sun are filled with nutrients. Yet, meats have been notoriously overconsumed in Western civilizations, much like ours.

One can apply one firm rule when seeking out a state of wellness: If it doesn't nourish our bodies or our soul, eliminate it. With the above list in mind, we now know what foods fit the bill.

