Another Country Has Legalised Abortion While Malta’s Main Political Parties Continue To Ignore It During Election

Colombia has recently legalised abortion in what was described as a “historic victory” for all Colombian women (or persons with uteri), their freedoms and their right to bodily autonomy. It is also a result of inspiration drawn from the years of campaigning through the Green Wave Movement, a grassroots feminist movement. In stark contrast, Malta’s election season is in full swing yet there has been no serious talk about the issue, even though a private members bill to decriminalise abortion was presented to parliament almost a year ago. It was only mentioned by opposition leader Bernard Grech when he made an irrational statement that was then retracted once it received a spot of backlash. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robert Abela has been indifferently quiet.

This is obviously a huge problem. Sexual health is one of the weakest points of Malta’s domestic policy and the country’s abortion laws are arguably the worst part. Yet, the island’s two main parties have still decided to place abortion at the bottom of the electoral agenda, if anywhere at all. So, since the Labour and the Nationalist Parties have decided to ignore calls for less strict abortion laws, we’ve compiled a short list of countries impacted by the Green Wave Movement – meaning that they have decided to decriminalise the procedure or loosen their restrictions on it. 1. Colombia Legalised in 2022

Photo taken from World Politics Review

Colombia, a largely catholic country, has decriminalised abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancies. Prior to this, it was only legal in three scenarios: when the life or health of the pregnant person was at risk, due to the presence of life-threatening foetal malformations, or when the pregnancy was a byproduct of rape, incest or non-consensual artificial insemination. Americas director at Amnesty International, Erika Guevara-Rosas, explained in a statement that “women, girls and people able to bear children are the only ones who should make decisions about their bodies. Now, instead of punishing them, the Colombian authorities will have to recognise their autonomy over their bodies and their life plans.” It has been estimated by reproductive rights groups that as many as 400,000 abortions are performed each year in Colombia with only around 10% conducted legally. Meanwhile, 2020 saw over 26,000 unsafe abortions carried out across the country, according to Profamilia. The Guttmacher Institute has also calculated that annually, around 760,000 women in Latin America are treated for complications from clandestine (unsafe) abortions. These abortions count for one in 10 maternal deaths in the region, according to Al Jazeera. On the other hand, according to a Colombian women’s rights coalition, at least 350 women were convicted or sanctioned for abortions between 2006 and mid-2019. This number includes at least 20 girls under the age of 18. A recent report by La Mesa por la Vida y la Salud has even said that minors and women from rural areas were disproportionately criminalised and that at least 24% of those prosecuted were victims of gender-based violence. Moreover, Colombia’s legalisation of the healthcare was based on a lawsuit filed by an umbrella group made up of 100 organisations, called Causa Justa Por el Aborto, which aimed to remove abortion from the country’s criminal code and have it regulated under health laws instead. Nonetheless, this landmark decision faced its fair share of backlash and protests but the courts remained solid in their decision. Colombia’s previous laws were already more lenient than Malta’s current ones which have been described as some of the “strictest anti-abortion laws in the world”. 2. Mexico Legalised in 2021

Photo taken from Knowledge News

The supreme court in Mexico handed down a unanimous decision to stop the legal prosecutions of women who undergo abortions, along with those reported to the authorities after suffering miscarriages. In 2021, the court ruled that criminal penalties for the termination of pregnancies are unconstitutional and this decision mainly referred to the northern state of Coahuila in which the punishment of abortion includes jail terms of up to three years. Nonetheless, the decision set an important precedent across the whole country. The legalisation of the procedure still varies according to state however the actions of the court made an important difference in Mexico and created a roadmap for each state towards new legislation. Before this decision, abortion was only legal in a handful of states while those in which it was/is illegal had/has the exception of cases of rape or when there was/is a threat to the pregnant person’s life. According to the BBC, a judicial source explained that the ruling allows women in states where abortion is still a crime to undergo the procedure with a judge’s order. Catholicism is a huge part of the culture and daily life in Mexico and for this reason, the decision may come as a surprise. However, this debate had been slowly moving toward the decriminalisation of the procedure for some time. This is especially thanks to feminists and women’s rights campaigners who have constantly pushed for greater reproductive rights. 3. Argentina Legalised in 2020

Photo taken from the Young Feminist Fund

Like Colombia and Mexico, Argentina’s abortion laws have also undergone a progressive makeover. Argentina’s senate approved legalisation of the procedure up until the 14th week of pregnancy. Prior to this, abortions were only allowed in cases of rape or when the pregnant person’s life was at risk. Argentina is where the effects of the Green Wave Movement were first sparked. Hundreds of thousands of girls, women and non-binary persons came together to urge Argentina’s lawmakers to decriminalise abortion. As you can probably tell, this movement spread to other countries across the continent. This came with major opposition from conservative communities in the highly Catholic country of Argentina, however, activists had been campaigning for a change in the law for years and their requests were finally fulfilled. “I’m Catholic but I have to legislate for everyone,” president Fernández admitted. He also said that providing free and legal abortions up to the 14th week of pregnancy was a matter of public health since around 38,000 women are taken into hospital due to clandestine abortions each year. He further justified his decision by saying that “since the restoration of democracy [since 1938] more than 3,000 have died.” However, the road to the deciding vote was not a short one. The emotional debate lasted 12-hours and left many senators undecided. Meanwhile, one senator who voted against the bill in 2018 backed it in 2020. “My vote is in favour of free women, of women who can decide according to their own conscience,” the senator said while coming close to tears during the debate.

All of this illustrates the power that feminists and activists have to create real widespread change throughout a series of countries. Organisations like Doctors for Choice, Women’s Rights Foundation, YPB Malta, Women for Women and so many more, are Malta’s largest campaigners. However, there has been little movement on a political level. Volt Malta must also be acknowledged as they are the only pro-choice political party in Malta, however, they are a small political party hence the focus on the larger two. EP president Roberta Metsola has also pledged to sign an EU-wide pro-abortion pact. Additionally, what these Latin American countries have done also demonstrates the weakness in the argument that Malta is ‘too catholic’ for this type of revolutionary change in legislation. It aims to address that no regulation does not mean no abortion, it means no safe abortions and therefore more deaths and tragedies. Maltese women should not be subject to this lack of choice, especially when our sexual health policy already puts them at a severe disadvantage. If Colombia, Mexico and Argentina can realise; why can’t we? Do you think Malta should follow the footsteps of the Green Wave Movement?