AstraZeneca Vaccine Intervals Shorter Thanks To Malta’s Swift Vaccination Rate

Around 7,000 individuals will receive their second AstraZeneca jab sooner than expected.

As the vaccination programme in Malta is advancing at a steady pace, a decision was taken to move the second jab forward by two weeks – from ten to 8 weeks.

The interval was shortened as a precaution against the Indian Delta variant, which is more contagious and rapidly spreading in Europe.

Full vaccination provides better protection against this variant. The earlier people are fully vaccinated, the smaller the chance that the Indian Delta variant will spread.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Health confirmed that Malta has enough stock to cater for this change and that the specifications for the AstraZeneca vaccine give a range of between 4 to twelve weeks for the interval between doses.

The UK also reduced the time in between the two jabs earlier this months for similar reasons.

Which vaccine did you get?