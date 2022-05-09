The sun is blue Everyone talks about blue light and how it can harm your eyesight, skin, and various other things, but what is it really? Blue light is emitted from fluorescent and LED lamps, this means that we’re constantly surrounded by it when using our phones, laptops and other electronic devices. But, did you know that blue light is mainly emitted by the sun? Forget what you’ve been taught in school as the sun, is in fact, blue. Spending 64 full days in front of your computer screen would be equivalent, in terms of blue light exposure, as spending one hour in the sun. That’s why it’s super important to understand what blue light is and to know how to protect your skin from it.

It’s science baby Accelerating skin ageing, the violet-blue light of the visible light spectrum contains the most energy. Now, this energy is called High Energy Visible Light (HEV) and it is the ray that is responsible for giving you those unwanted wrinkles on your skin. Acting on the pigmentation gene, HEV blue light stimulates the activity of melanocytes. This means that being overexposed to the sun can affect your body’s production of melanin, possibly causing pregnancy mask or hyperpigmentation. HEV blue light potentially has even worse effects on the skin than UVA, especially when it comes to darker skin. So, what’s the solution? Normal sunscreens protect your skin from the natural UV radiation produced by the sun, but what about the HEV?

That’s where the Avene Sun Care Range comes in. Using Triabsorb technology, this specially created organic filter offers protection against UVA and UVB short rays, UVA long rays and HEV rays. Carrying out over 30 unique toxicological studies, Avene has made sure that their sunscreens are effective whilst caring for the most sensitive and vulnerable skin types. You can get your hands on this sun care range from a pharmacy near you.

Friend of the earth Free from oxybenzone, nanoparticles, parabens, silicones, or any other controversial ingredient, Avene cares for your skin and the planet. Protecting your skin whilst protecting the earth is a very important pillar for Avene. That's why their brand new sun care range has zero impact on marine organisms. Safe for children and sensitive skin, everyone can benefit from this sun cream.