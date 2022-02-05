Boxing Training: Another Avenue For Treatment In Maltese With Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive degenerative disease with no cure. But a recent study has explored the power of boxing, as a means to alleviate symptoms associated with the disease. Presently, in Malta, it is estimated that the amount of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s stands at over 1,400 persons. However, the country is seeing a rising trend in people being diagnosed at a younger age than normal. Persistent tremors, slow movement, stiffness, and balance problems, it turns out, could be soothed by way of a few punches. Quite substantially, even. Researchers at the University of Texas had six persons, all of whom were diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, hit the gym for 12 weeks-worth of boxing practice. And they were happy with what they found.

What did they find? The results indicated that there were some radical changes in the physical, as well as the mental aspects of each person. Traits validated by their caregivers, if not only by themselves. The boxers either maintained or improved scores for balance and even noted a general improvement in their quality of life. Moreover, they showed a categoric reduction in depressive symptoms tied to the disease. Additionally, all persons within the study reported a reduced stigma and an improved feeling of confidence.

Boxing training does not necessarily mean fighting When we think of boxing, we normally tend to jump the gun and picture two people punching the crap out of each other. But it is not the case here. Boxing classes for Parkinsonian sufferers involve little-to-no conflict. Rather, the trainers in charge would make use of exercises that improve flexibility, hand-eye coordination, agility, speed, endurance, and strength. Exercises such as stretching, target-punching, ring work, jump rope, and sport-specific agility drills are typical examples. The nature of these exercises, which commonly comprise the perfect balance between fitness and ‘thinking on one’s feet’, are thought to potentially reverse the progression of the disease by causing complex chemical changes in the brain. A startlingly profound finding which could have serious implications for the future.

Is anyone else doing it? Today, there are over 800 gyms in the United Kingdom alone that offer boxing classes for people with Parkinson’s disease. The classes are offered to persons with no prior experience, with varying levels depending on one’s specific fitness capability.