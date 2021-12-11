Chris Fearne And Charmaine Gauci Among Representatives That Were Sent The ‘Dear Decision Makers’ Publication This Week
Minister for Health Chris Fearne and Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci were among the important representatives that were delivered the Dear Decision Makers publication earlier this week.
On 9th December, the Dear Decision Makers publication was delivered in hard copy to a number of representatives in our country, including a number of Ministers.
“We, the Dear Decision Makers team, selected these specific representatives because they rank the highest in their field. We ask them to instill empathy and understanding towards those who have shared their stories and to take responsibility for the future of the health and wellbeing of women in Malta,” it said in a press release.
The Dear Decision Makers document is a compilation of real stories and first-hand accounts of women and healthcare professionals who have been affected by the blanket ban on abortion in Malta.
The team also urged the representatives to educate themselves, and the population, due to the lack of knowledge that there is on the topic and the common misconceptions surrounding it.
The publication was delivered to the following people:
Chris Fearne – Minister of Health
Justyne Caruana – Minister of Education
Edward Zammit Lewis – Minister of European Affairs and Equality
Mr Michael Camilleri – Director of Human Rights Directorate
Professor Y Muscat Baron – Chair of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Mater Dei
Ms Celia Falzon – CEO, Mater Dei
Mr Joe Debono – Medical Director, Mater Dei
Prof. Godfrey LaFerla – Dean of Faculty of Medicine and Surgery
Professor Charmaine Gauci – Superintendent of Public Health
Professor Neville Calleja – Director at Directorate for Health Information and Research and Head of Department for Public Health, UoM
“Our organisation’s message is clear- we want to bring to light the extent of the damage caused by the complete ban on abortion in Malta to enable a change in the legislation on female reproductive rights,” it said.
The story-led campaign shares the realities faced by countless women and girls living in Malta today, and the voices of healthcare professionals desperate to help but immobilised by current legislation on women’s reproductive rights.
It was officially published in August 2021, and an online version is available for anyone to access at deardecisionmakers.com
Images Credit: Lisa Attard
