Chris Fearne And Charmaine Gauci Among Representatives That Were Sent The ‘Dear Decision Makers’ Publication This Week

“We, the Dear Decision Makers team, selected these specific representatives because they rank the highest in their field. We ask them to instill empathy and understanding towards those who have shared their stories and to take responsibility for the future of the health and wellbeing of women in Malta,” it said in a press release.

On 9th December, the Dear Decision Makers publication was delivered in hard copy to a number of representatives in our country, including a number of Ministers.

Minister for Health Chris Fearne and Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci were among the important representatives that were delivered the Dear Decision Makers publication earlier this week.

The Dear Decision Makers document is a compilation of real stories and first-hand accounts of women and healthcare professionals who have been affected by the blanket ban on abortion in Malta.

The team also urged the representatives to educate themselves, and the population, due to the lack of knowledge that there is on the topic and the common misconceptions surrounding it.

The publication was delivered to the following people:

Chris Fearne – Minister of Health

Justyne Caruana – Minister of Education

Edward Zammit Lewis – Minister of European Affairs and Equality

Mr Michael Camilleri – Director of Human Rights Directorate

Professor Y Muscat Baron – Chair of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Mater Dei

Ms Celia Falzon – CEO, Mater Dei

Mr Joe Debono – Medical Director, Mater Dei

Prof. Godfrey LaFerla – Dean of Faculty of Medicine and Surgery

Professor Charmaine Gauci – Superintendent of Public Health

Professor Neville Calleja – Director at Directorate for Health Information and Research and Head of Department for Public Health, UoM

“Our organisation’s message is clear- we want to bring to light the extent of the damage caused by the complete ban on abortion in Malta to enable a change in the legislation on female reproductive rights,” it said.

The story-led campaign shares the realities faced by countless women and girls living in Malta today, and the voices of healthcare professionals desperate to help but immobilised by current legislation on women’s reproductive rights.

It was officially published in August 2021, and an online version is available for anyone to access at deardecisionmakers.com

Images Credit: Lisa Attard

Tag someone that needs to see this