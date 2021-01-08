COVID-19 Active Cases Back Over 2,000 As Malta Registers 191 New Cases And Two Deaths

Malta registered 191 new COVID-19 cases and 77 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total number of active cases up to 2,047.

Two COVID-19 related deaths were registered in Malta overnight.

This means that the country’s death toll now stands at 230.

Today, around 4,400 elderly people living in 37 care homes in Malta, as well as frontliners working within these homes, will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

3,639 swab tests were conducted in Malta in the past 24 hours. This means that 536,668 swab tests have been conducted in the country since Malta saw its first case of the virus.