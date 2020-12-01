COVID-19 Patients Could Suffer Long Term Lung Damage, Oxford Study Finds

A study from Oxford University has discovered that COVID-19 could be causing long-term damage to the lungs, even up to three months after a person is no longer directly suffering from the disease.

Ten patients were tested with a new scanning technique that uses xenon gas during an MRI to create more clear images of lung damage. In these scans, lung damage is shown by areas of the lungs where air is not flowing easily to the blood are highlighted.

This study found of the ten patients – who were aged from 19 to 60 – eight of them reported shortness of breath and tiredness even three months after being diagnosed with COVID-19. None of the patients still required any medical care such as ventilation, hospitalisation, or intensive care – none of them had serious cases of the coronavirus either. Conventional scans also showed no signs of damage to the lungs.

The eight who reported shortness of breath, the new method of scans found signs of long-term lung damage.

In light of these results Prof. Fergus Gleeson, the person leading this work, has stated his plans to extend the trial to up to 100 people in order to compare their results – especially if they are reported to not have had a perceived mild case of COVID-19.

These findings help in shedding further light onto what has become known as ‘long COVID’, a phenomenon that has been reported since the start of the pandemic yet little research was able to be carried out on it – until now.