221 Days Later: Malta Finally Sets Reopening Date For Bars And Każini

Bars and każini on the island have finally started seeing the light at the end of a very long tunnel after their reopening date was finally announced.

Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed today that bars and każini will be allowed to reopen on 7th June, dependent on the COVID-19 situation at the time.

They were forced to close at the end of October and today’s announcement means they would have been shut down for 221 days.

Also on 7th June, cinemas and theatres will be allowed to reopen and restaurants and snack bars will be allowed to serve up to six people per table, up from the current four.

Gaming and betting outlets will also reopen, contact sports and team sports competitions will continue without spectators, and groups of six people will be permitted in public.