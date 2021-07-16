235 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Malta With 14 Patients Currently In Hosptial

Malta has registered 235 new COVID-19 patients over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced in a daily update now containing hospitalisation figures.

According to the update, there are 14 people currently hospitalised due to the virus, one of which is in ITU.

With six new recoveries and zero deaths, the number of active cases is now 1,441.

It appears that a large number of cases are younger people with the average age of new cases standing at 24.